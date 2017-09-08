Eoghan Murphy announces new housing strategy to tackle housing crisis

200 extra emergency beds are being made available in Dublin by December.

800 new social housing homes also are set to be built next year, with the total number of available houses set to be 5,000 when combined with houses bought from private sites and refurbished social housing.

That is just one of the announcements made by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy this evening.

He has also ring-fenced €10m in additional funding for family hubs as demand arises from Local Authorities.

A Homeless Inter-Agency Group is to be established immediately to deliver homeless services in a coherent fashion which will be chaired by a former Secretary General.

Minister Eoghan Murphy responded to criticism that the numbers of homeless keep rising.

"We are giving every help that we can from the Department of Housing, from every other government agency and department, as are the voluntary sector," said Mr Murphy.

"Sometimes no matter what we do, it will never be enough but that doesn't mean that we won't have to keep on trying, and we will," he added.

Minister Harris is also providing €1.5m this year to improve homeless health supports and services, with a view to increase next year.

Primary care, mental health & addiction services will be extended to more emergency accommodation facilities in 2017 and 2018.

The Housing Department's annual social inclusion budget for homelessness to €36 million in 2018, marking a 20% increase since 2015.

Homeless families in Dublin wishing to move to locations outside Dublin will be facilitated to do so using the Place Finder Service in each local authority. This will assist homeless households accessing suitable properties, as well as providing them with advice and support in establishing their new lives in a different local authority area.

A "first in, first out" policy will be implemented "subject to extenuating circumstances" by a new Homeless Inter-Agency Group which is being established to deliver homeless services.

The new inter-agency group will facilitate the policy so that those longest in emergency accommodation and families with medical or particular needs are prioritised for transition.

Refusals by those in emergency accommodation of reasonable offers of accommodation will be urgently examined to provide "a consistent approach to such refusals being implemented nationally".

Landlords will now be required to notify the Residential Tenancies Board when issuing a Notice of Termination to a tenant.

The RTB will then write to each tenant providing them with advice and guidance. They will provide them with the name and contact details of the relevant local authority officials to contact if they are having difficulty in accessing alternative accommodation.

A new Mortgage to Rent scheme will be announced before the end of the month for people dealing with mortgage arrears.