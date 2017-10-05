Environmental coalition accuses Heritage Minister of 'lack of interest' in bio-diversity

A coalition of 26 national environmental organisations says the Heritage Minister Heather Humphreys is refusing to meet with them to discuss the ongoing damage to our bio-diversity.

The claim, from the Environmental Pillar, comes ahead of today's launch of the Government's latest bio-diversity action plan.

The coalition is insisting the plan will do little to reverse the loss of our native plants and animals.

Padraig Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust says it is time for the Heritage Minister to engage with the issue.

He said: "The Environmental Pillar contains many groups with an awful lot of expertise and we feel that protecting our bio-diversity is one of the most important things for the country.

"It's about our natural heritage, it's about a clean and healthy environment for everyone, but the whole issue of bio-diversity conservation has been sidelined by the Minister's lack of interest."