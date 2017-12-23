Environment Minister urging families to avoid waste this Christmas
The Environment Minister is urging people to avoid food waste this Christmas.
Denis Naughten's department says Irish homes throw out over 1 million tonnes of food every year, wasting an average of €700 a day.
They are encouraging households to plan their shopping and meals, use up left overs, dispose of food correctly and know the difference between "Use By" and "Best Before" dates.
