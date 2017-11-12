English move could pave way for CCTV cameras in Irish abattoirs

We could soon see CCTV cameras installed in Irish abattoirs, following moves to roll them out in England next year.

The move is in a bid to make sure animals are subject to the highest possible welfare standards.

Gillian Bird from the DSPCA said she would welcome a similar policy in Ireland.

"I can imagine that it'll be something that'll probably be knocked on," she said.

"It'll probably have to come from some sort of call from Europe... for it to actually happen, but I think it would certainly be a welcome measure to make sure that the welfare of the animals generally is being cared for."