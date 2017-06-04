Enda Kenny to visit Chicago for two-day trade and investment mission

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will travel to Chicago today for a two-day trade and investment mission.

The primary focus is to promote Ireland as a location for investment, trade and tourism and to support the growth of Irish companies in Illinois.

The Taoiseach's programme begins with an address to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

He is set to use this opportunity to communicate Ireland's priorities in the context of Brexit and emphasise Ireland's strong commitment to EU membership and to free trade.

Over his two-day programme, the Taoiseach will meet with a number of potential and current investors in Ireland and Irish companies operating in Illinois.

An event will be taking place with business leaders attended by contacts of Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and Bord Bia, throughout these engagements he will promote Ireland's strengths as a location for investment.

On Tuesday, the Taoiseach will meet with representatives of the Chicago Irish Immigrant support centre and address a Tourism Ireland event before departing for Belgium where he will attend Messines Commemorations on Wednesday.