Enda Kenny to stay on as Taoiseach until May at least, says Fine Gael MEP

A senior Fine Gael MEP has said that he expects the Taoiseach will stay in office until May at least.

Sean Kelly said this morning Enda Kenny is scheduled to be a guest speaker at a meeting of the EPP bureau here in May, and sometime after that would be "appropriate and acceptable for him to step down".

The issue was revived at the weekend when Mr Kenny told reporters that he cannot leave until a new Government has been appointed in Northern Ireland and the terms of reference for Brexit talks are agreed.