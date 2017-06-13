Enda Kenny to resign today after six years as Taoiseach

After six years in office, Enda Kenny is today spending his final hours as Taoiseach.

Mr Kenny will chair his final cabinet meeting this morning and the busy agenda will likely be rounded off with him formally announcing his intention to resign today.

When the Dáil resumes at 2pm he is expected to tell TDs and the nation he is stepping down.

This will likely be followed by short farewell speeches before the house adjourns and he travels to Aras an Uachtarán and resigns.

Attention will then turn to the election of his successor tomorrow and Leo Varadkar's announcement of his new Cabinet.

Many of the current ministers are expected to remain in place but change jobs.