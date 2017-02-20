Enda Kenny to receive airport preclearance review this week

A complete review of US preclearance at Irish airports is due to be presented to the Taoiseach this week.

Enda Kenny ordered the review in the wake of Donald Trump's controversial travel ban.

The immigration clamp down has been suspended by US courts and is currently the subject of a legal battle.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says he doesn't agree with the policy, but is in favour of keeping preclearance at Dublin and Shannon Airports.

"I welcome the success of US preclearance at both Dublin and Shannon airports, which has allowed the airports to position themselves competitively to grow their businesses and target new emerging markets.

"While the recent US presidential executive order has raised questions about preclearance, the service has unequivocal benefits from an aviation perspective."