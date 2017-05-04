Enda Kenny to meet Justin Trudeau in Montreal

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will meet with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau in Montreal later today.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations including the economy, trade and the diaspora.

Enda Kenny will travel to Toronto tomorrow where he will meet with representatives of Enterprise Ireland, Tourism Ireland and the Ireland Chamber of Commerce.

Daniel McConnell - Political Editor with the Irish Examiner - who is in Canada says it is likely to be one of the last major trips Mr Kenny will make as Taoiseach: "The major Brexit zone is out of the way and there is really no other reason for him to delay.

"So that is why all eyes are going to be on next week's parlimentary party meeting because it will the first opportunity he will have to address his party's members as to his position.

"It is clear that whether it takes three weeks or a number of weeks the growing concensus is that Enda Kenny will be gone by the summertime.