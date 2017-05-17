Enda Kenny to address leadership issue today

The Taoiseach is to address the issue of his leadership at the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party this evening.

However it is unclear if Enda Kenny will spark an immediate leadership election or delay his departure until later this summer.

The Taoiseach’s future is the third item on the agenda at tonight's Parliamentary Party meeting - after minutes of last week and matters arising.

Enda Kenny told them last week he would address what they had been reading in the papers this week.

While many believe that means he will announce he is stepping down and sparking a leadership contest, some believe he may play for more time and put off a contest until later in the summer.

No-one but the man himself knows his plans for sure, and he has remained as coy as ever giving nothing away even last night.

Launching the Nealon's guide political handbook he did talk about change being needed if democracy is to survive but in the foreword of the book he wrote his determination is unyielding.