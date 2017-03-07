Enda Kenny refuses to commit to widening inquiry into Tuam babies discovery

Enda Kenny has described the horror of the Tuam buried babies discovery but refused to commit to widening the inquiry so up to 180 institutions are investigated, writes Juno McEnroe, Political Correspondent.

Amid claims in the Dail that the commission of investigation terms are inadequate, Mr Kenny said he would not interfer with the independent probe as well as the separate role of gardai and coroners.

He was speaking after the shock confirmation last week that “significant” infants remains have been found at the former Church-run site in Galway.

Mr Kenny described the find as a “social and cultural sepulchre”. He conceded that the state had been responsible for placing children in the mother-and-baby institutions.

Mr Kenny also said it was important to deal with the issue now rather than wait another 20 years.

But he refused to address calls to extend the remit of the inquiry.

Mr Kenny also commended historian Catherine Corless, whose research helped reveal the shocking discovery in Tuam.

He said he hoped that “once and for all” that the “sad legacies of the past” could be dealt with.