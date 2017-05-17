Enda Kenny jokes about getting 'Minister Simon and Minister Leo' working together

There are just hours to go until we find out if the Taoiseach will spark a Fine Gael leadership contest today.

He is to address the parliamentary party meeting this evening and it is now widely believed that after months of speculation a contest will be triggered.

The two leading candidates to replace him are Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar.

In the Dáil this afternoon the Taoiseach joked he would be talking to them about matters of Government.

"What I'll do is, specifically because you asked me, I'll have a conversation with these two young ministers - Minister Simon and Minister Leo - and maybe get them working together," he said.