Enda Kenny: 'Je ne regrette rien'

Taoiseach Enda Kenny was in sombre mood this morning, responding to questions about whether he has any regrets about his time in power by saying: "Je ne regrette rien", writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith of the Irish Examiner.

Speaking to reporters at a Healthy Ireland launch at Dublin Castle this morning, Mr Kenny quoted the infamous French phrase, which means "no, I have no regrets".

The soon to be departing Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, who will be replaced in both positions by June 2 and June 13 respectively, attended the event at the Printworks buildings, stopping to pose for photographs and to sign a promotional image of the event.

Asked how he was feeling after confirming he was "retiring", Mr Kenny simply responded: "Lovely morning, [there's] sunshine."

When he was subsequently questioned on whether he has any regrets over what happened, he turned around to reporters, paused, and said "je ne regrette rien".

Mr Kenny attended the Healthy Ireland event alongside Health Minister SImon Harris and junior health minister Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, both of whom are supporting Housing Minister Simon Coveney's leadership bid.

After meeting a number of members of the public at the event, including posing for photographs with seven and a half month old baby Lexi McKeon from Rathfarnham in Dublin, before taking to the stage alongside former Ireland rugby captain Keith Wood.

"Mr Woods runs up hills [for training]. It's easier going up them than coming down," he mused, before Mr Harris publicly thanked Mr Kenny for "an awful lot" in his career.

Mr Kenny had earlier attended a separate event at the RDS in Dublin, where he responded to media questions about his departure by saying "I'm feeling very well, it's a beautiful morning".