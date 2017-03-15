Enda Kenny: Ireland will miss having UK as ally in European Union

The Taoiseach has admitted for the first time that Ireland will "miss" having Britain as an ally at the EU.

Enda Kenny has told an audience of American investors in Washington that Brexit is "bad for Ireland".

"It's bad for Ireland, it's bad for Europe, and it's got global implications beyond that," Kenny said.

However, he says Ireland remains committed to the European Union.

He says our connection to Britain won't stop us from demanding the best possible deal in Ireland's interests when Brexit talks begin.

"While we will miss the United Kingdom as a fellow member and ally in the European Union, we will be absolutely thorough in protecting and advancing our interests by seeking the best possible outcome from the forthcoming complex Brexit negotiations," he said.