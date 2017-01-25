Enda Kenny invited to Washington for St Patrick's Day

Back to Ireland Home

The White House says the Taoiseach has been formally invited to Washington for St Patrick's Day.

The Trump administration says Enda Kenny was invited following the US presidential election.

Last week, TDs and anti-Trump campaigners appealed to Mr Kenny to refuse the invitation.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke to reporters earlier.

"I was asked yesterday about the status of the invitation of Prime Minister Kenny from Ireland to visit the United States on St Patrick's Day and I'm pleased to announce the President has extended that invitation."
KEYWORDS: enda kenny, donald trump, st patrick's day, washington, us

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland