Enda Kenny informs Dail he has no regrets in final Leaders Questions

Enda Kenny has said he has no regrets as Taoiseach - including putting Leo Varadkar or Simon Coveney in his cabinet.

The Taoiseach was speaking in what is likely to be his final session of Leaders' Questions in the Dail earlier today.

Mr Kenny said he was happy to hand over the reins - and was glad his two pretenders had served underneath him.

"They may not have been supporters of mine when my friend Richard took to the field ... but I was happy to watch them grow as ministers and bring about a situation where they have actively and vigorously campaigned for the right to lead this party over the last couple of weeks."