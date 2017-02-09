Enda Kenny in Warsaw as part of Brexit contact-building efforts

Taoiseach Enda Kenny is in Warsaw today holding a bilateral meeting with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo about the impacts of Brexit, writes Daniel McConnell, Political Editor in Warsaw.

Mr Kenny and the Irish Government are hoping to build support for Ireland to be given special recognition in the wake of Brexit and Warsaw is the latest capital city he is visiting.

Mr Kenny and Ms Szydlo are holding a two-hour meeting and will address the media later this afternoon.

During his visit to Poland Mr Kenny will also launch a new Bord Bia office whille addressing the Irish-Polish Innovation Forum, hosted by Enterprise Ireland, this morning.

Mr Kenny said Ireland and Poland have developed close ties since the country joined the EU in 2004.

He said that Ireland and Poland share common interests such as a belief in free trade, the EU single market, and digital innovation.

The Taoiseach is trying to meet as many European leaders as possible ahead of the triggering of Article 50 by the British government, expected next month.

However, Mr Kenny's visit has been overshadowed by the ongoing Garda Commissioner controversy back home. Mr Kenny will be pressed by the media on this matter later this afternoon.