Enda Kenny in embarrassing climb-down after SF 'coalition' debacle

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has been forced into an embarrassing climbdown over whether his party would share power with Sinn Féin, wites Daniel McConnell, political editor.

After a vocal outcry from his party, Mr Kenny has moved to clarify his position that he and Fine Gael will not enter Government with Sinn Féin.

Having been slapped down by members of his own Cabinet and backbenchers over his refusal to rule out Sinn Féin, Mr Kenny has today moved to quell the unrest and released a statement.

"The Fine Gael Party position is, has been and will remain, not to enter into coalition government with Sinn Fèin," he said.

"As I have stated many times previously I don't believe the parties to be in anyway compatible, in particular on economic issues where Sinn Féin policy would lead to massive job losses and seriously undermine business and investment.

"My focus and that of the Government I lead is to manage the nation's affairs in the interests of its citizens.

"We have immediate challenges that must be dealt with, including Brexit, and we will meet those challenges head on as we have done successfully many times before."

Mr Kenny has been badly weakened by this self-inflicted own goal with many in Fine Gael saying it hastens his departure schedule from office.

Significantly, his statement was released through the Fine Gael press office and not through the Government Press Secretary which is the normal protocol.