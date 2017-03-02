Enda Kenny in Brussels for Brexit talks

Taoiseach Enda Kenny is in Brussels today for several high-level meetings with European officials ahead of Britain's exit from the UK.

The Taoiseach is meeting with Donald Tusk - head of the European Council, and the political body that steers the direction of EU policy.

He is also set to meet Europe's lead Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who has stated that he understands what is at stake for Ireland.

Britain is expected to formal notify the EU of its intention to leave later this month.