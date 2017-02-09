Enda Kenny gives Garda Commissioner his full backing

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has given his full backing to the Garda Commissioner Noirín O'Sullivan, writes Daniel McConnell in Warsaw.

Speaking in Warsaw, Mr Kenny said : “You cannot have a country if everybody against whom allegations are made has to step aside.”

Mr Kenny said the call for Noirín O’Sullivan to step aside while a Commission of Investigation probes whether she had knowledge of a campaign to smear whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Speaking in Poland, the Taoiseach said Ms O’Sullivan has “the full confidence of Government”.

Asked if it was credible for her to remain as garda chief during the inquiry, which will last at least nine months, Mr Kenny said: “There is no prima facie evidence. There is no indication of any wrongdoing of any kind on behalf of the Garda Commissioner.

“For that reason she is fully entitled to the support of government.”

Mr Kenny also denied that he is concerned losing a second garda commissioner under his watch could shorten the lifetime of the Government.

He said the suggestion was “utterly irrelevant”.