Enda Kenny: Dual Irish citizens will be allowed into US

The Taoiseach has said Irish citizens will still be allowed to enter the United States, even if they are also citizens of a country banned by the new US President.

Enda Kenny gave the assurance to the Dáil, as he also declared Donald Trump's new immigration policy to be "morally unacceptable".

He told TDs that there are no legal concerns about the application of President Trump's new rules on Irish soil, but he has disappointed opposition leaders in the Dáil by saying he hasn't yet written to Donald Trump to protest at the new rules.

"I have not written to the United States President because I intend to visit him in the Oval Office in the White House and say my piece publicly, both before and then. I think President Trump is well used to disagreements and obviously will have many more in the time ahead."

It has also been confirmed that the person turned away from US pre-clearance earlier this week, lives and works in Ireland.

Mr Kenny told the Dáil that the person was denied entry on Saturday from Dublin Airport, after being "lawfully resident and working in Ireland".

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has demanded a clear statement from the Taoiseach, revealing he has already written to President Trump.

"I'm still disappointed, Taoiseach, that you haven't raised your opposition to this man directly with the Trump administration. I wrote to you last week about this. I also wrote to President Trump. You could have done exactly the same thing, you are the Taoiseach, you represent the people of this State."