Enda Kenny contradicts himself on stance on women's rights in Saudi Arabia

Enda Kenny has been contradicted on his stance on women's rights in Saudi Arabia - by himself.

The Taoiseach is among the cabinet ministers refusing to reveal if Ireland supported the Saudi bid to join the UN's high-ranking commission on women's rights.

Last night he told reporters that he had raised women's rights on a visit to Saudi Arabia as part of a trade mission in 2014.

But Kenny told the Dáil at the time that women's rights had not been specifically discussed.

“[I] expressed Ireland’s interested in working more closely with Saudi Arabia on human rights issues,” he said in 2014.

“The issue of women’s rights was not specifically discussed.”