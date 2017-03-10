Enda Kenny: Britain-EU relationship will become clearer once Article 50 triggered

Enda Kenny has said Britain's relationship with the EU will become much clearer once Article 50 is triggered.

The Taoiseach made the comments following a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, last night where they reaffirmed their commitment to ensure a hard border is not erected between the North and South.

His comments come as a two-day summit of European leaders in Brussels concluded - the last meeting of its kind before the UK formally announces its intention to leave the EU.

Enda Kenny said in order to deal with the consequences we have to know what type of relationship the UK is seeking.

File photo: Enda Kenny and Theresa May.

“When the Prime Minister moves Article 50, by virtue of the letter, there may be some further clarification there. But the other, parallel, political position is that what the British government have said is that they want as close as possible a relationship with the European Union.

“We support that but there are political challenges in there - we are not going back to a hard border.”