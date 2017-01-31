Enda Kenny brands calls for him to boycott US invitation 'populist'

Enda Kenny says calls for him to boycott his invitation to the White House are "populist".

That's despite one of his own ministers, Shane Ross, being among those who think he shouldn't go.

Kenny's decision to travel, and personally complain about Donald's Trump immigration policies, is supported by Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

The Taoiseach says raising concerns in person is the best way to voice Ireland's objections.

"The populist question that I shouldn't go to the White House, it is a populist question yeah.

"You always follow that line and that's your right as you wish but I intend to go to the United States, I intend to speak directly to American President in the White House."

Meanwhile, a Government Minister has described Donald Trump's new immigration rules as 'nothing short of disgusting'.

The US President's travel ban, on seven-mainly Muslim countries, has prompted protests across America.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten, says Enda Kenny should 'eyeball' Mr Trump during his St Patrick's Day visit to the White House.

He told Galway Bay FM the Taoiseach needs to be strong in his approach.

"To discriminate against anyone based on religion is totally unacceptable. What difference does it make what god or no god that someone gives praise to."