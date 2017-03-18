Enda Kenny believes there are too many issues at play to consider stepping down at present

The Taoiseach has said there are too many serious issues in play for him to consider stepping down - yet.

Speaking in New York overnight he said he cannot leave until a new government has been appointed in the North and the terms of reference for Brexit talks are agreed.

That is expected to take two months once Article 50 is triggered.

Before travelling to the US Enda Kenny told his parliamentary party that he would deal with the leadership issue after the St Patrick's Day trip.