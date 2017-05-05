Enda Kenny appears to perform u-turn on raising matter of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

By Daniel McConnell, Political Editor in Toronto

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has performed an apparent u-turn on whether he raised the matter of women's rights on a trade mission to Saudi Arabia in 2014.

In Montreal on Thursday, Mr Kenny appeared to strongly suggest that he raised the specific issue with Saudi authorities during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He was speaking in the context of the controversial vote to put Saudi Arabia on a United Nations body for women's rights.

But today in Toronto, Mr Kenny altered his position significantly, saying he raised the issue of human rights during the trade mission, but not women's rights.

"I went to Saudi Arabia on a trade and investment mission in 2014. As part of that while on that mission I raised the issue of human rights with the Saudi Arabian authorities which obviously includes women's' rights and that’s been followed through at the council meetings where minister for foreign affairs Minister Flanagan has raised specifically the issue of women’s rights and that will continue to be Ireland’s position," he said.

"That will move through with the appointment of a new ambassador to the united Nations later this year and I’m quite sure she will diligently follow that through as well in the context of the human rights which I raised with the authorities and women’s rights issues would be part of that," he said.

Mr Kenny then conceded he had not raised the matter directly.

"No but I think I said that in the Dail at the time that the question of women’s rights as a specific issue wasn’t raised but the question of human rights was," he said.

Mr Kenny also insisted he has not changed his mind on stepping down as leader of Fine Gael.

Following a heated exchange in Montreal yesterday over a question about the leadership, Mr Kenny today insisted he did not take umbrage at the question, but insisted he will not be speaking about the issue on foreign trade trips.

"Well now for your information, I didn’t take umbrage at all. I came here on a trade and investment mission to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister to discuss the opportunities of CETA that work both ways," he said.

"That’s the purpose of my visit. And I don’t intend to discuss the question of leadership or the future of the Fine Gael party when I’m on a trade mission or investment mission to Canada," he said.

When pressed that he has addressed the issue on previous foreign trips, Mr Kenny was adamant that he was not talking about it.

"Matters of Fine Gael are internal to Fine Gael. I’m here officially on a trade and investment mission to Canada. And I don’t propose to discuss anything to do with leadership when I’m on this trade mission. Thank you," he said.

"No, I’ve been very clear with my parliamentary party about this," he concluded.

Mr Kenny also expressed confidence in Garda Commissioner Noirín O'Sullivan in the wake of her controversial appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

"I still retain full confidence in her to do her job and expect her to do that. I would point out we have put in place the Independent Policing Authority, GSOC with enhanced powers, an independent Garda inspectorate and the minister for justice is very anxious to see that every week measures are taken that will deal with the many challenges that An Garda Siochana face," he said.

What Taoiseach said on Thursday in Montreal:

"I've raised the question of women rights with the Saudi Arabians when I was there myself a number of years ago on a trade mission. This is an issue that concerns us greatly. It’s always been a long standing convention not to indicate the nature of the vote. But I expect that the incoming ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason will do a superb job with pursuing the issue of women’s right in particular when she takes up her duty as Ireland’s ambassador to the United Nations later this summer.

What Mr Kenny said today in Toronto:

Reporter: Can you clarify just when you raised the issue of women’s rights and when you raised them?

Enda Kenny: I went to Saudi Arabia on a trade and investment mission in 2014 and as part of that while on that mission i raised the issue of human rights with the Saudi Arabian authoritises which obviously includes womens rights and that’s been followed thorugh at the council meetings where minister for foreign affairs Minister Flanagan has raised specifically the issue of women’s rights and that will continue to be Ireland’s position and that will move through with the appointment of a new ambassador to the united Nations later this year and I’m quite sure she will diligently follow that through aswell in the contxt of the human rights which I raised with the authorities and women’s rights issues would be part of that.

Reporter: So not expressly raised?

EK: No but I think I said that in the Dail at the time that the question of women’s rights as a specific issue wasn’t raised but the question of human rights was.

Reporter: Were you mistaken yesterday when you said it was women’s rights that you raised?

EK: What I raised with the Saudi Arabian authorities as part of the trade and investment issue was the question of human rights and women’s rights issues as a specific matter have been followed through by Minister Flanagan at foreign affairs council meetings.