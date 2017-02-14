Enda Kenny and Micheál Martin to met today to discuss McCabe smear campaign allegations

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny will meet Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin later, to discuss the option of a full public inquiry into allegations of a smear campaign against Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

There is growing pressure on the government to scrap the planned Commission of Investigation into the affair, after Sergeant McCabe said he was opposed to it taking evidence in private.

The cabinet will also discuss the matter this morning, with tensions running high between Fine Gael and their Independent Alliance partners.

But Fianna Fáil's playing down suggestions they could withdraw from their agreement with the minority government.

Fianna Fail's Justice spokesperson is Jim O'Callaghan: "It took us a long time to put that Government together, I was part of the team that negotiated with Fine Gael, it took a long time.

"The Government is in position for approximately nine months, if we have an election now the biggest problem is going to be, the entitlement that Srgt McCabe has to have a full inquiry, will not be vindicated."