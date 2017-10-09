Enable Ireland centre in Cork to receive €2m in funding

A children's centre in Cork is to receive €2 million in funding.

The Enable Ireland facility at Curraheen provides services to children and adults with disabilities and their families.

The investment will include a hydrotherapy pool, playground, therapy and sensory rooms.

Planning permission for a new centre was granted to Enable Ireland last July.

The seven acre site will house a new Children’s Services Centre, where therapy and support services will be provided to children with disabilities and their families.

The state of the art centre will be amongst the best in Europe.