Emergency task force meeting on overcrowding 'a work in progress at best'

A meeting of the Department of Health's Emergency Taskforce has been described as "a work in progress at best".

The group met under the shadow of the highest number of people on trolleys on record.

While that number has fallen from over 600 this week to 395 today, it remains almost double the HSE target.

Sixty-three extra acute beds and 60 stepdown beds were announced last night.

The INMO say they do not believe there are enough nurses to staff the extra beds, with general secretary Liam Doran questioning the resources being put behind the effort.

"Everyone wants to get it better, but I'm not sure the resources in terms of hard cash for additional staff and man hours, are being brought forward," he said.

However, Health Minister Simon Harris said resources were not an issue, though long-term solutions were also needed.

"The HSE have assured me they can open these (new) beds, with beds opening as we speak and more in the coming weeks," he said.