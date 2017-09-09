Emergency Services to pay tribute to Rescue 116 crew at Dublin parade today

National Emergency Services Day is taking place in Dublin this afternoon.

The public get a chance to get 'up close and personal' with staff and volunteers at the annual rescue event.

There will be a parade along O'Connell Street, which will include a special tribute to the crew of Coast Guard Rescue 116.

"We'll be stepping off from Parnell Square at 12 o'clock to parade through our nation's capital, and into Trinity [College], where there are static displays throughout the day, where anybody can come in and engage with the services, with the hardware, with the boats," said Owen Medland from the RNLI.

"Bring the children - you can be fingerprinted, locked in a prison van perhaps! It really is a day for the whole family."
