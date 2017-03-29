Emergency services tackling large fire in Dundalk

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a large fire in Dundalk.

Gardaí say the fire broke out at a compound near Haggardstown shortly after 7.20pm this evening.

It is understood a large number of vehicles on site have been affected by the fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this stage.

Locals and motorists in the area are being advised to keep their windows shut due to the toxic nature of the fumes.
