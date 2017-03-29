Emergency services tackling large fire in Dundalk
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a large fire in Dundalk.
Gardaí say the fire broke out at a compound near Haggardstown shortly after 7.20pm this evening.
It is understood a large number of vehicles on site have been affected by the fire.
Nasty fire that #Dundalk pic.twitter.com/CQECgT6NV5— Matty (@_MattyEFC) March 29, 2017
There are no reports of injuries at this stage.
Fire at Haggardstown Dundalk pic.twitter.com/YKZqfFCtpv— Keith Dunne (@dunne109) March 29, 2017
Locals and motorists in the area are being advised to keep their windows shut due to the toxic nature of the fumes.
