Emergency services tackling large fire in Dundalk

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a large fire in Dundalk.

Gardaí say the fire broke out at a compound near Haggardstown shortly after 7.20pm this evening.

It is understood a large number of vehicles on site have been affected by the fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this stage.

Fire at Haggardstown Dundalk pic.twitter.com/YKZqfFCtpv — Keith Dunne (@dunne109) March 29, 2017

Locals and motorists in the area are being advised to keep their windows shut due to the toxic nature of the fumes.