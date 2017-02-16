Emergency services make safe 'historic hand grenade' in Co Laois

The Army Bomb Disposal Team has made safe an historic hand grenade in Co. Laois today.

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, the Team examined a Mills 36 hand grenade at a private residence in Stradbally.

The grenade was discovered by a member of the public conducting renovations.

After it was made safe, it was removed from the scene and disposed of.

The Army is reminding anyone who encounters any historic munitions to maintain a safe distance and contact Gardaí.