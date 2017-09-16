Emergency services launch land, air and sea search after fisherman swept away

By Patrick Flynn

A land, air and sea search is taking place in Co Clare after a fisherman was reported to have been swept off rocks early this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 9am and it is understood the man in his 40s was fishing in the Pulleen Bay near Doonbeg.

The missing man is understood to be a Russian national in is 40’s who had been living in the Limerick area.

A second man is understood to have raised the alarm and alerted emergency services. Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard were alerted and a major search was launched.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter was sent to the scene while the Kilkee and Doolin units of the Coast Guard were also tasked.

The helicopter has been carrying out searches along the coast between Kilkee and Doonbeg while boats are also searching Pulleen Bay.

Coast Guard volunteers and Gardaí are combing the cliff top and shoreline.

Members of a local diving club in Kilkee have also joined the search while Killaloe Coast Guard are also on standby to assist if required.

The search is being coordinated by the staff at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub centre in Valentia.