Emergency services dealing with large fire in Dublin
Emergency services are dealing with a large fire at premises on Richmond Road in Dublin.
A number of units of Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene, tackling the blaze.
Five pumps, two aerials, foam and a command unit were dispatched to the area with residents being warned to close their windows as a precaution.
It is thought the building may be an abandoned warehouse.
In a seperate incident last night, a number of units from the coast guard were deployed after a hoax emergency flare was set off.
A red parachute marine distress flare was fired in the Howth area of Dublin at around midnight.
This also caused several 999 calls and a report from a ship at sea.
The coast guard are reminding people that it is against the law to fire distress flares, unless it is an emergency.
