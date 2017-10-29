Emergency services dealing with large fire in Dublin

Emergency services are dealing with a large fire at premises on Richmond Road in Dublin.

A number of units of Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene, tackling the blaze.

Five pumps, two aerials, foam and a command unit were dispatched to the area with residents being warned to close their windows as a precaution.

It is thought the building may be an abandoned warehouse.

Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade

In a seperate incident last night, a number of units from the coast guard were deployed after a hoax emergency flare was set off.

A red parachute marine distress flare was fired in the Howth area of Dublin at around midnight.

This also caused several 999 calls and a report from a ship at sea.

The coast guard are reminding people that it is against the law to fire distress flares, unless it is an emergency.