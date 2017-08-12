Emergency services continue to deal with serious crash in Dublin

Update 9.45am: It is understood one person has been seriously injured in a crash in Dublin this morning.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident that happened on the Naas Road at around 6.30am.

Commuters are facing major traffic delays with tailbacks being reported at Newlands Cross.

Road closures and diversions are in place.

Earlier: A number of emergency service units are attending the scene of a serious crash in Dublin this morning.

The accident happened on the Naas Road and the road is closed to outbound traffic past Junction 2 Kingswood.

Traffic is being asked to take alternative routes.

It is understood the accident happened shortly after 6.30 am this morning.

