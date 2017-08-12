Emergency services attending serious crash in Dublin
A number of emergency service units are attending the scene of a serious crash in Dublin this morning.
The accident happened on the Naas Road and the road is closed to outbound traffic past Junction 2 Kingswood.
Traffic is being asked to take alternative routes.
It is understood the accident happened shortly after 6.30 am this morning.
DUBLIN: The Naas Rd is closed outbound at J3 Citywest due to a collision. Diversions are in place by J2 Kinsgswood.https://t.co/C56x2eWL7G— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 12, 2017
