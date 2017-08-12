Emergency services attending serious crash in Dublin

A number of emergency service units are attending the scene of a serious crash in Dublin this morning.

The accident happened on the Naas Road and the road is closed to outbound traffic past Junction 2 Kingswood.

Traffic is being asked to take alternative routes.

It is understood the accident happened shortly after 6.30 am this morning.

