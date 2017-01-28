Emergency services at the scene of two crashes
Emergency services are at the scene of two crashes in Kildare and Westmeath today.
A collision on the M7 at the junction for the M9 is blocking the right lane and causing delays in Kildare.
In Westmeath, there is a crash on the M4/N4 Dublin/ Sligo Rd eastbound between J13 Correllstown and J12 Kinnegad West.
The AA is reporting traffic can get by with care in both incidents - neither are believed to serious.
WESTMEATH: Collision on M4/N4 Dublin/Sligo Rd e'bound btwn J13 Correllstown & J12 Kinnegad West, approach with care https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 28, 2017
KILDARE: Collision on M7 Dublin/Limerick Rd southbound at J11 The M9, blocking the right lane. Take care on approach https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 28, 2017
