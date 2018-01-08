Emergency Department Taskforce to meet to discuss record hospital overcrowding

Measures to tackle hospital overcrowding will top the agenda at a high level meeting today.

The Emergency Department Taskforce will consider both short term and long term responses to the problem.

It comes after it was revealed more than 2,400 patients were waiting on trolleys across the country last week.

A meeting between the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) and HSE on Friday agreed the taskforce should meet today to address the issue.

The INMO says more than 2400 people were affected over the course of the week which prompted a meeting between the Union and HSE management on Friday to address the issue.

A number of measures were decided upon - including - meetings between Hospital managers and INMO representatives locally.

The INMO will also talk to the HSE after claims interns at Blanchardstown hospital won't be paid outside office hours.

While this afternoon the Emergency Department Taskforce is meeting as it braces for the peak of the flu season.

Kevin Kelleher from the HSE expects the virus to hit a high soon.

"Every year we have a flu season where it doubles - potentially trebles - numbers week-on-week and then it falls off at a similar speed.

"We are on the upward run of that. We will probably peak this week coming or the week after and then it will decline."