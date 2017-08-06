Electricity grid company Eirgrid hacked

Eirgrid has been hacked, potentially leaving its network exposed to a malicious software attack.

The company - which manages the national electricity transmission grid - has confirmed there was a breach of an external service provided by a third party.

They say the impacted equipment has since been replaced with no interruption to the group's systems or business and their computer systems have not been breached.

Eirgrid said it would continue to take the necessary steps to ensure their systems are protected from potential cyber threats.