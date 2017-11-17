Elderly woman who was reported missing yesterday is found dead in a car in roadside ditch

An elderly woman has died in a road accident in Co. Roscommon.

The accident happened between Castleplunket and Ballintubber in Co.Roscommon where a car was found in a deep ditch on the side of the road at 12.45pm today.

The woman in her 90s was found in the car.

There was no other vehicle involved in the crash which occurred around three kilometres from Castleplunket.

She had been reported missing to Gardaí yesterday when she failed to return home from an appointment.

Her body has been taken to University Hospital in Galway for a post mortem examination, and the road is closed for a forensic examination.