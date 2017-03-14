Elderly woman recovering after escaping house fire

An elderly woman is recovering in hospital after she managed to escape from her burning home in Co Clare this morning, writes Patrick Flynn.

The alarm was raised at around 2.20am when the blaze was reported at the house in the Hermitage area of Ennis.

The woman is understood to have been sleeping upstairs when the fire broke out in the downstairs front living room.

Three units of the fire brigade, an ambulance and gardaí responded to the emergency call.

On arrival at the scene, gardaí found that the woman had made her way to the front door and helped her to safety.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The house was badly damaged however it’s understood the fire started accidentally.