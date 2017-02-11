Elderly woman dies, three men in hospital, after two-car crash in the North

A woman in her 70s has died following a two-vehicle crash in the North.

The accident happened at 10.40am this morning on the Hillhead Road near Castledawson, Magherafelt.

It involved a red Kia Soul and a black Mazda.

Three men were also taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses to contact Magherafelt Police Station.