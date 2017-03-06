Elderly woman dies, man in hospital, after two-car crash in Kerry

An elderly woman has been killed in a two-car crash in Co. Kerry today.

The collision happened on the N72, Killarney to Mallow Road at around 2.25pm this afternoon.

A woman in her 70s died when her car was in collision with another car being driven by a man in his 20s.

He was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. Nobody else was involved in the collision.

The road was closed for a forensic investigation by Gardaí but has since reopened.

Gardaí have asked witnesses to contact Killarney on 064 71160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.