Elderly woman dies in Wicklow after flames force brave neighbours from her blazing home

By William O'Toole

An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Arklow, Co.Wicklow this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at St.Patrick’s Terrace on the Sea road just before 12.30pm.

The woman is understood to be in her 80s and lived alone.

Neighbours noticed the flames and forced their way into the house in an effort to save the victim but were forced back by the intense flames.

The cause of the fire is not known and Garda forensics team are carrying out a forensic examination.

St Patrick’s Terrace is closed to traffic, but is expected to open this evening.