Elderly woman dies in fire in Cork city

A woman in her 80s has died in a house fire in Cork city.

It happened at a house on the Model Farm Road at around 9.20pm last night.

It is understood passersby alerted the authorities after seeing smoke coming from the house.

Three units of Cork city fire service attended the scene and remained there until after midnight, Gardaí and an ambulance also attended.

The woman's body was recovered and she was the only person in the house at the time.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and a post mortem is to be carried out later today at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí do not believe the fire to be suspicious at the moment.