Elderly pedestrian dies in Leitrim road accident

A female pensioner has died following a road accident in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim yesterday evening.

The collision between a car and a pedestrian occurred at Acres, Drumshambo, Co Leitrim at approximately 7.15pm yesterday evening.

The car collided with the 74-year-old pedestrian on the Carrick on Shannon road out of Drumshambo (R207).

She was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to the morgue at Sligo General Hospital.

The 50-year-old female driver was uninjured. There were no passenger in the car.

The road was closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination but has since reopened.

LEITRIM: The Drumshanbo/ Carrick-on-Shannon Rd (R207) is closed just outside Drumshanbo due to a collision. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 22, 2016

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 9650510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Seperately, a 25-year-old woman died in a road accident in Co Donegal last night.