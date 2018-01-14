Elderly man seriously injured after being struck by car

An elderly man has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Mayo yesterday, writes Cillian Sherlock.

Gardaí say the man, who is aged in his late 80s, was walking on the old N5 approximately two kilometres outside of Charlestown when he was struck by the car.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Mayo.

The occupants of the car sustained no physical injuries.

The scene was preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators were requested to examine the crash site.