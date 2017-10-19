Elderly man dies in overnight house fire in Mayo

A man in his 80s has died following a house fire in Co Mayo last night.

Gardaí attended the scene of the blaze at Ballymangan, near Hollymount, shortly after midnight.

The fire was quickly brought under control by local fire services.

However, a man was recovered from the house and was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. There was no one else in the house at the time.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo General Hospital and the local Coroner was notified.

The house is sealed off and a technical examination will be carried this morning and enquiries are ongoing.