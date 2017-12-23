Elderly man dies in Dublin house fire

An elderly man believed to be in his 70s has died in a house fire in Dublin.

The blaze broke out at a bungalow on the North Stand Road before 9.00pm yesterday evening.

Three units of the fire Brigade attended the scene, it's believed the fire broke out in the kitchen area.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The property has been sealed off for an investigation.