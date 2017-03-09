Elderly man dies in Donegal house fire
An elderly man has died in a house fire in Co Donegal.
The blaze was discovered by a caller to the property in Glassaghbeg in Cloghan this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead at around 2.30pm.
There was no one else in the house at the time.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
